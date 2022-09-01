WION Climate Tracker | Nigeria: Sacred river Osun battles pollution

Published: Sep 01, 2022, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Nigeria's Osun river, considered sacred by many is now facing the threat of pollution. The river's water is believed to have healed many and helped women with fertility and is now being contaminated mainly because of the illegal mining taking place.
