WION Climate Tracker | Mosquito spraying industry booms in US, climate change aids population

Published: Aug 19, 2022, 10:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Climate change has given rise to a boost in mosquito population. New diseases have been detected across the world especially in America and this has resulted in a boom in the spraying industry which is bad news for the environment.
