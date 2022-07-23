WION Climate Tracker | Migratory monarch butterflies listed as 'engendered' by IUCN

Published: Jul 23, 2022, 01:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In the past decade migrating monarch butterflies have hovered close to extinction. Now, scientists at the IUCN have officially designated these butterflies as endangered. Their decline is being blamed on deforestation and urbanization.
