WION Climate Tracker: Locals in disarray as floods, landslides bring destruction in Venezuela

Published: Oct 12, 2022, 07:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
It's been only a few days since landslides were recorded in Venezuela fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain. Since then central Venezuela has been covered with mud rocks and trees and the death toll in the country has now risen to 43.
Read in App