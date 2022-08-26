WION Climate Tracker: Lagoon in Ivory Coast is choked by plastic pollution

Published: Aug 26, 2022
The Ivory coast known for its beach, resorts, rainforests and a French colonial legacy the vast Ebrie lagoon. It is famously known as pearl of lagoons. Well, what was once a jewel of West Africa is now visibly sick and sorry sight.
