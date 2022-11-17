WION Climate Tracker: Kenyan farmers endure painful drought, battling it for four years now

Published: Nov 17, 2022, 09:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Climate change has impacted many countries across the globe. Kenya's agricultural lands have been severely impacted by change in weather patterns. These lands are drying out and turning barren, droughts have left farmers without crops.
