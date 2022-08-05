WION Climate Tracker: Italy's rice production is drying up| Saline water triggers anxiety in farmers

Published: Aug 05, 2022, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Rice production in Italy's River Pool Valley is under severe threat. The Paddy fields have completely dried up and have become salty due to aquifers. Saline water has triggered anxiety in farmers.
