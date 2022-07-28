WION Climate Tracker: Iran: Floods kills 6, injures 9; search for survivors to continue

Published: Jul 28, 2022, 08:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In Iran, at least six people were killed in floods near Tehran. Most of them were killed in a landslide and officials also gave orders for the search for survivors to continue in several parts of the Tehran.
