WION Climate Tracker: 'India should be net zero by 2050 instead of 2070,' says Ban Ki-moon

Published: Aug 26, 2022, 08:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
While speaking at a conference in Delhi, the former UN chief Ban Ki-moon did not hide his dissatisfaction over India's target of achieving net zero by 2070 and urged the Indian government to be more climate ambitious.
Read in App