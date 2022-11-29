videos
Home
WION Climate Tracker: Hawaii's Mauna Lao volcano erupts for first time since 1984
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 29, 2022, 08:15 PM IST
Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted for the first time since 1984. The volcano is located in Hawaii, a region home to six active volcanoes.
