WION Climate Tracker | Gaza: Polluted valley to be turned into a nature park, UN's $66 MN project

Published: Oct 06, 2022, 08:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Thanks to a new United Nations project, a polluted Valley in Gaza could be transformed into a Nature Park. The narrow coastal strip is home to 2 million people and an important flyway for millions of migratory birds.
