LIVE TV
Videos
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Videos
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Top Stories
US and Taiwan announce official bilateral trade talks
VIDEO | Chinese ships cross Taiwan's median line; 51 warplanes, 6 warships spotted in Taiwan strait
UN chief Antonio Guterres asks Russian-occupied nuclear plant not be cut off from Ukraine's grid
Russia threatens to shut down Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, anticipates 'planned' disaster
Myanmar junta says military open to negotiations with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi
Detained Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong charged under controversial national security law pleads guilty
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan condemns attack on Salman Rushdie
Xiao Jianhua: China sentences tycoon to 13 years, fines his company $8.1 billion
WION Climate Tracker: Europe hit by worst drought in 500 years; rivers & reservoirs run dry
Published: Aug 19, 2022, 08:05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Unprecedented drought is afflicting most parts of Europe. 47% of the EU is under drought warning. Crops, power plants, industry and fish populations have been devastated.
Read in App