WION Climate Tracker | China's drying Yangtze river reveals ancient Buddhist statues

Published: Aug 22, 2022, 07:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Residents living near a tributary of the Yangtze river have clambered along the dry river bed. The drying Yangtze river has revealed a trio of ancient Buddhist statues on a previously submerged Island.
