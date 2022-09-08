WION Climate Tracker: Bengaluru rain turn cars to boats; authorities step up evacuation process

Published: Sep 08, 2022, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's Silicon valley is facing unusually wet monsoon and the rain has turned cars to boats in Bengaluru. Intense rain has forced migrants workers to vacate home and authorities have stepped up evacuation process.
