WION Climate Tracker | Aerial footage captures huge swarm of Jellyfish in Haifa Bay

Aerial footage captures huge swarm of Jellyfish in Haifa Bay

Published: Jul 26, 2022, 08:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Swarms of jellyfish along Israel's coast have banished summer bathers from the Mediterranean sea. The jellyfish have been stinging swimmers which has now cost Israel some 10 million dollars a year in lost tourism.
