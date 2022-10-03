WION Climate Tracker: 28 penguins die of Avian flu at a South African breeding site

Published: Oct 03, 2022, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Cape Town's Boulders Beach, a popular tourist attraction and an important breeding site in South Africa where penguins have died from the Avian flu which has raised concerns for the species and naturally for other sea birds.
