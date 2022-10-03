LIVE TV
Videos
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Wion Community
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Videos
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Wion Community
Live TV
WION Climate Tracker: 28 penguins die of Avian flu at a South African breeding site
Published: Oct 03, 2022, 09:35 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Cape Town's Boulders Beach, a popular tourist attraction and an important breeding site in South Africa where penguins have died from the Avian flu which has raised concerns for the species and naturally for other sea birds.
Read in App