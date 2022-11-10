WION Business News | Wall Street lay-offs: Citigroup, Barclays cut hundreds of jobs

Published: Nov 10, 2022, 12:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It is not just tech giants like Meta and Twitter that are going for massive lay-offs, some big Wall Street banks are also cutting hundreds of jobs. Barclays has got about 200 across its banking and trading desks this week.
