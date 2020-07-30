WION Broadband Olympics Edition: Rathore ushers in new era of self-belief

Indian Shooting's big breakthrough at the world stage was delivered by the Indian Army's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Rathore had put himself in contention for an Olympic medal with steady performances since winning 2 Gold medals at the 2002 Commonwealth Games. Rathore's immense self-belief and unwavering focus saw him become independent India's first individual silver medalist at Athens. Rathore's Double Trap silver ushered in a new wave of optimism in Indian sport and led to a massive improvement in facilities and shattered the pessimism that surrounded India's Olympic sportspersons. 2004 Olympic finalist Suma Shirur and Tennis semi-finalist Mahesh Bhupathi recollect their memories of Rathore's triumph at Athens.