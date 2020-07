Leander Paes gave India hope with a determined run into the semifinals at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. At a time when Indian players struggled to win Grand Slam matches, Paes defied the odds by storming into the semis. Paes'charge was eventually ended by top seed Andre Agassi but not before the Tennis great was made to work hard for the win. Paes speaks to Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo on the emotions of that match and how an injury almost derailed his medal hopes.