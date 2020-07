India may have won just a solitary medal at Athens through Rajyavardhan Rathore's Double Trap Silver but the the 2004 Games are remembered as the turning point for the Indian sporting ecosystem. Medal contenders were not just limited to a single sport and there were many who were close including Anju Bobby George in Athletics. Athens also saw the Olympic bow of many sportspersons who would go on and achieve glory for India at subsequent editions of the Olympic Games.