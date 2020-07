The Athens Olympics proved to be another step in the rise of Indian shooting. India's shooting team had been reliant on mostly wildcards to compete at the Games but a spectacular showing at the 2002 Commonwealth Games led to 8 shooters winning quota places for Athens. Abhinav Bindra broke the Olympic record in qualifying and finished 7th in Men's Air Rifle. Suma Shirur had equalled the World record in the Women's Air Rifle earlier that year and she too reached the Olympic final in her event.