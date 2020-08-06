Wion Broadband Olympic Edition | The Trailblazers from Rio 2016 | Sakshi, Dipa shatter stereotypes

Success at the Olympic Games isn't always about medals. Some performances act as a trigger and change mindsets. At the 2016 Rio Games Dipa Karmakar finished 4th in the Women's Vault and shocked the world. India had no history in Gymnastics to write home about but that did not deter the fiercely driven gymnast from Tripura. Sakshi Malik also broke barriers as she ended India's wait for that elusive medal in Rio. Wrestling was regarded as a male-bastion but Malik never allowed the criticism to come between her goal and inspired a new generation to come forward and take up female Wrestling.