Indian sport had drawn a blank at every Olympics since Moscow in 1980 and an individual medal at the Olympics was considered a bridge too far after past heartbreaks. It took a braveheart performance to change the air of despondency. Leander Paes won a Bronze medal in Men's Singles Tennis at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and he tells WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo how he kept his focus even as no one believed that an Olympic medal could be achieved.