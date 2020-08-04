WION Broadband Olympic Edition: Saina ends Chinese monopoly at London 2012

Indian Badminton had a rich legacy thanks to the feats of Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand but the cupboard was bare when it came to the women's events. The emergence of Saina Nehwal in 2006 boosted the popularity of the sport and her rise up the World rankings drew an entirely new generation to the sport. Nehwal would cBadap an amazing run as the pioneer of Indian Badminton by winning the Bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and breaking the Chinese monopoly over the event. Gopichand and OGQ CEO Viren Rasquinha look back on Nehwal's journey to the Olympic medal.