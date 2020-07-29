WION Broadband Olympic Edition: Paes' triumph against the odds at Atlanta

Wrestler KD Jadhav had won India a first individual Olympic medal at the 1952 Olympic Games. The wait for an Indian to get back on the podium in an individual sport lasted 44 years before Leander Paes ended the drought at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Paes beat Brazil's Fernando Meligini in three sets to create history and he takes Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo through the highs and lows of that match and the emotions that followed.That win saw Paes emulate his father Vece Paes who had won an Olympic Bronze in 1972 with the Indian Hockey team. The Paes' are just the second father-son duo from India to win Olympic medals after Hockey wizard Dhyan Chand and his son Ashok Kumar.