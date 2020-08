The quest for an Olympic medal can break even the best. Gagan Narang had been India's most successful shooter at the world stage post 2006 but his journey to the Olympics in 2004 and 2008 ended in heartbreak. Those defeats had affected the health of his parents as well but the versatile shooter was determined to stand on the Olympic podium. Narang opens up on the turmoil within and how those dark days drove him to Olympic glory at London.