WION Broadband Olympic Edition: Has India underachieved at the Olympics?

India has competed at every Olympic Games since 1920 but the medal haul remains pretty bare. The Indian Hockey team won Gold medals at 6 successive Games from 1928 to 1956 and the run fetched India medals at 10 consecutive Olympics and then a final Gold at the 1980 Olympics. Abhinav Bindra remains India's only individual Olympic champion and there have been just 15 instances of Indian sportspersons winning individual medals. Why has India underachieved at the Olympics? Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo spoke to 5-time Olympian and 1978 Asian Games Gold Medalist Randhir Singh and 4-time Olympian and 2006 World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu.