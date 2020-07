Leander Paes' Olympic medal in 1996 ushered in a new era of belief in the Indian sporting community. Paes was drawn to face World No. 1 Pete Sampras in the opening round but lady luck smiled as Sampras withdrew. Paes began his campaign with wins over Richey Reneburg, Nicolas Pereira, Thomas Enqvist and Renzo Furlan and he opens up on those matches with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.