Winter Session Ends: Air Pollution Discussion Dropped Amid Disruptions in Parliament

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 22:19 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 22:19 IST
Delhi continues to choke with bad air And so is our temple of democracy. The parliament has adjourned sine die Without any debate on the pollution. Watch this story to find out more

