Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 13:30 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 13:30 IST
Wimbledon: Belinda Bencic beats Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach last 8
Belinda Bencic reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova. Watch in for more details!

