/Will US sanctions on Japan's ICC president hurt relations with Takaichi?

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 22:16 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 22:16 IST
The United States has imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane of Japan, escalating Washington’s campaign against the Hague-based court. The move has drawn criticism from Tokyo, which called the sanctions “very unfortunate.” With Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government strongly backing the ICC and the rule of law, questions are emerging over whether the dispute could create friction in otherwise close U.S.-Japan relations.