Will US Abrams tanks prove to be a game changer for Ukrainian soldiers?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
Ukrainian tank crews in eastern Ukraine welcomed the first delivery of U.S. Abrams tanks to Kyiv. The Abrams tanks will offer the crew a boost & provide more protection & firepower in battle. Watch this video to know more.

