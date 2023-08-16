Will Ukraine give up Kyiv for NATO membership?

Some very stark remarks have come from NATO and Russia and it seems that these two sides are seeming to agree on something here. They both acknowledge the fact that Ukraine needs to cede territory for the war to end. In a recent remark made by Stian Jenssen, the director of NATO’s Secretary-General’s Office, he proposed that Ukraine could consider relinquishing some of its disputed territories as a means to secure NATO membership. In response To this, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev said “To enter the bloc [NATO], Kyiv authorities would have to give up even on Kyiv itself, the capital of Ancient Rus,". How far is Ukraine willing to go to gain NATO membership? Live chat with Dr Sergey Markov, who is a Russian political scientist and has Formerly worked closely with the Russian Presidential office.