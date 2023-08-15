videos
News Letter
Will UK share EU's migrant burden?
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 15, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
The Times says the European Union has rejected attempts by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to get a new deal on returning migrants who arrive in the UK after crossing the Channel in small boats.
