President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th approaches, his influence continues to grow. The US president-elect is fully embracing the power that comes with the upcoming rule, relishing the peak perks. He has sparked renewed tensions with Canada, mocking its prime minister and leadership in a social media post. This as Justin Trudeau himself is trying to keep his political boat afloat as crisis deepens within his own cabinet. Watch in for more details!
Will Trudeau Survive The Mounting Pressure?
