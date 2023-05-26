Will there be a Nuclear War? Belarus, the new chapter in Russia-Ukraine war

Alexander Lukashenko the Belarusian president has confirmed the relocation of some tactical nuclear weapons from Russia to Belarus. He says the process has already started and he has allowed his territory which borders Ukraine as well as EU and NATO members Poland and Lithuania to serve as a launching part for Russia's Ukraine offensive. This comes after Russia signed a deal with its close ally Belarus about the storage of the warheads at the special facility that should be finished in just over a month's time.