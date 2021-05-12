'Will talk to India only if Article 370 restore': Pak FM Qureshi

May 12, 2021, 08:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi has backstepped over India's abrogation of article 370 that provides special status to the Jammu & Kashmir. 'we will only talk to India if article 370 restored to status quo', says Qureshi
