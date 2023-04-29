Will Sudan become the next battleground for proxy wars like Ukraine?

The bitter rivalry between Sudan’s de-facto leader and his second-in-command - is tearing apart the African nation, with hundreds of civilians dying, and thousands of foreigners stranded. But is this just an internal unrest or is it becoming another proxy conflict being fought on behalf of larger interests? While the battle is raging between Sudan’s army and its paramilitary RSF, the stage is set for a gory recap of the happenings and destruction in Ukraine. U.S. has long been batting for a civilian government in Sudan to bring peace in the nation. But it’s never that simple when its America. Russia was on the verge of setting up a naval base in port Sudan where it would park its naval assets and nuclear submarines with 300 soldiers - which U.S. did not want.