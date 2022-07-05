'Will not return to the EU,' UK's Labour party leader Keir Starmer speaks on Brexit

Published: Jul 05, 2022, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Labour party leader Keir Starmer says the UK would not be returning to the European Union if his party gets in to government. He has further unveiled the opposition's five-point plan to make Brexit work.
