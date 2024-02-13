Will NATO be dismantled? | True cost of receiving US’ protection in NATO

NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a bloc of 31 members. It's essentially a security alliance, if you attack one nato member you face the wrath of them all. Now, former US President Trump made remarks on NATO which have caused quite a stir. Trump in a recent speech said that he would "encourage" Russia to do whatever they wanted to NATO members who had not met their financial obligations. What are these financial obligations? What's the true cost of US' protection under the NATO alliance?