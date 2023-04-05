Will Nadal retire after the French open? | WION Sports Xtra

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters and his participation in the French Open is also in doubt. The Spanish world number 14 has won the tournament in Monaco 11 times but is not fit to return to action. His injury isn't getting any better and he hasn't played since the Australian Open in January. This creates fresh doubts over whether Nadal will be able to defend his title at Roland Garros this year and also raises question marks about his career. Nadal will be 37 in June and is unlikely to target playing many tournaments other than grand slams.