Will Munir Replace Zardari as Pakistan’s President? Rumors Swirl, Officials Deny

Speculation has erupted on social media that Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s powerful army chief, may replace President Asif Ali Zardari. However, both Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have firmly dismissed these rumors as malicious and baseless. They insist no such discussions or ambitions exist, emphasizing strong unity among the country’s political and military leadership.