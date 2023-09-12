Will Lula review Brazil's ICC membership to avoid Putin's arrest at Rio G20?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva backtracked on Monday from saying Brazil would ignore a war crimes arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, while saying he would review Brazil's membership in the International Criminal Court.

