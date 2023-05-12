Will Jose Mourinho be the next PSG manager?

Jose Mourinho is on track to guide AS Roma to back-to-back European titles after the Italian club defeated Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals. The Portuguese though may not remain at the helm of the Italian club after this season after being linked with French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The French champions have been eyeing the elusive Champions League title since being bought by the Qatar Investment authority in 2011. Since then they have had six managers but none have delivered Champions League glory.