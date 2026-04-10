/Will Islamabad Talks Bring Israeli-US War on Iran to a Close?

JD Vance departed for Pakistan to engage in high-stakes peace talks with Iran, expressing cautious optimism ahead of negotiations. He stated the team expects a positive outcome if Iran approaches discussions in good faith and with openness. However, Vance wared that any attempt to mislead or stall would be firmly rejected by the U.S. delegation. Emphasizing clear directives from the President, he noted the negotiating team is prepared, disciplined, and focused on securing meaningful progress while protecting American interests.