Will India get its development agenda through at the G20 Summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
India's G20 presidency is also working towards building consensus on a joint declaration and securing full membership for the African Union within the G20. This week on The India Story, Vikram Chandra speaks with top experts on what are the outcomes expected from the Delhi G20 summit.

