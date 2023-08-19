Will Hunter Biden's legal troubles derail Joe Biden's presidential run?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Hunter Biden's plea deal has fallen apart and his legal troubles show no signs of ending anytime soon. The political controversy has now cast a shadow over his father, U.S. President Joe Biden’s re-election bid. Vikram Chandra gives an in-depth report on what has happened so far.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos