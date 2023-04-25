Will exploding stars trigger an extinction-level event on Earth?

The existence of human life on Earth is under siege by a new terrifying threat. Astronomers have confirmed a new danger to the Earth. Beyond the control of humans, this threat is likely to reach us from deep space. Astronomers using the Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes have identified a dangerous phase. X-rays which are generated by the explosion of stars can affect life on planets 100 light-years away. This also includes our planet, Earth.