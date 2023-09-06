Will Donald Trump be disqualified from the 2024 Presidential Elections?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Donald Trump after a slew of legal battles there is a constitutional twist. Adding to the former US president's legal theory around the 14th amendment has gained Traction in the United States liberals groups who are now arguing that Trump can be disqualified from being President.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos