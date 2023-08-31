Will Arvind Kejriwal be the face of 'INDIA' bloc?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Two Aam Aadmi Party leaders created a major political stir on Wednesday. They pitched party leader Arvind Kejriwal's name for the PM face from the opposition’s INDIA bloc. Even though it was their personal opinion, a political stir was already erupted.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos